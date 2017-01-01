Teen girl injured after vehicle flips in NC crash

Photo by WNCT-TV.
Photo by WNCT-TV.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is recovering from injuries after at least two cars crashed on Greenville Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

One of the cars involved flipped over and landed on the passenger side right outside the Waffle House near Red Banks Road.

The crash  happened just before 2 p.m.

Police tell WNCT two teenagers were involved. A 17-year-old girl was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.

Greenville Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue shut down a portion of Greenville Boulevard. By 2:45 p.m, the road reopened.

Greenville Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

