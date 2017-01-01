Triangle’s first baby of 2017 born just 2 minutes after midnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle’s first newborn of the new year arrived just two minutes into 2017.

The nursing staff at UNC Rex Hospital cheered and toasted the family of Nathan Harrison Kemp once he arrived.

His parents, Ashtin and Jackie Kemp, said he was due last Tuesday. They thought he might arrive by Christmas.

“We were actually hoping he would be born before midnight so we could get a good tax deduction,” Jackie said with a laugh.

“We were expecting him before 3 o’clock yesterday. It was a very long day, a very long day indeed, but he came when he wanted to come, and he wanted to make a grand entrance,” she added.

The Kemps said they had no idea what time of night it was when the delivery actually occurred.

They were unaware of the countdowns and fireworks happening across town at First Night Raleigh.

But staffers of the Women’s Center of the hospital checked the clock for the official time of birth.

“The nurses started cheering, and said ‘We got it’,” Jackie said.

“They were pretty pumped that they were on duty for the first baby of the new year.”

Ashtin said nurses brought some sparkling cider into their room.

Nathan wore a one piece with the phrase “New Year, New Me” in big letters on the front, and even had a tiny Happy New Year hat.

His two siblings also donned celebratory hats.

Eight-year-old Alex said he is glad to no longer be the baby of the family, and now has a younger brother with whom he can someday play video games.

Big sister Shelby, 10, said she’s glad to have another brother so she can remain the princess of the house.

Nathan is the 10th grandchild for Jackie’s parents, and the first for Ashtin’s.

“This is my first baby. I mean, I get to love these two (Alex and Shelby), but it’s pretty amazing,” Ashtin Kemp said.

“It didn’t hit me the whole time until last night, when he came out. That’s when it got me. That’s when it became real,” the new dad added.

The family is looking forward to completing some home improvements that began in preparation for Nathan, and for family trips to the zoo.

Ashtin said they’re going to have their hands full, but they are happy Nathan is here.

He said it’s a perfect way to bring in the new year.