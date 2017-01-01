Wake County deputy crashes near Garner

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

wake-county-sheriff-crash
CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 Business East near Greenfield Parkway.

In photos from the scene, the deputy’s damaged cruiser was off the road and in a wooded area.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison told CBS North Carolina that the deputy was headed to a domestic incident call when his patrol car hit a patch of water and hydroplaned off the road.

The deputy was taken to WakeMed in Garner to be examined, Harrison said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Harrison added.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s