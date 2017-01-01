Wake County deputy crashes near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 Business East near Greenfield Parkway.

In photos from the scene, the deputy’s damaged cruiser was off the road and in a wooded area.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison told CBS North Carolina that the deputy was headed to a domestic incident call when his patrol car hit a patch of water and hydroplaned off the road.

The deputy was taken to WakeMed in Garner to be examined, Harrison said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Harrison added.