4 dead in Alabama as severe storms hit Deep South

REHOBETH, Ala. (AP) – Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.

Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.

The severe storm system also knocked out power to more than 80,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi at the peak of the storm Monday.

Trees were downed or buildings were reported damaged in 18 counties in Mississippi, 15 parishes in Louisiana and 15 counties in Texas. No injuries or deaths have been reported in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The storm system also blew out skylights in a Walmart in Marksville, Louisiana, sending water and glass cascading onto shoppers.

Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon says the Monday storm also picked up a fireworks stand in front of the store and mangled it, tossing it 30 or 40 yards.

Bordelon says no one was injured. People inside the store were evacuated and it was closed afterward.

A number of other buildings in Avoyelles Parish were damaged, including houses that trees fell through and a building that lost its roof.

The National Weather Service has yet to determine whether the wind damage was caused by a tornado.

The Marksville damage is just one example from a squall line that knocked out power to tens of thousands Monday, downing trees and damaging structures from Texas through Mississippi.

