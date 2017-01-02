5 escape Wake County house fire after good Samaritan knocks on door, wakes them up

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County family of five is OK thanks to a good Samaritan who spotted flames shooting out of their home.

According to Fuquay-Varnia firefighters, they received a call around 5:45 a.m. reporting the fire. The caller said they could see flames coming from a home in the 5000 block of Hilltop Road, just off U.S. Route 401.

After calling 911, the person knocked on the front door and woke up five people sleeping inside, firefighters said.

Fire crews on scene said the fire started somewhere outside, near the front porch of the home. Luckily, the fire caused minimal damage both inside and out.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.