75 years ago, the Rose Bowl came to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday’s Rose Bowl marked the 75th anniversary of the first and only time the game was played outside of California. In 1942 Duke was matched up against Oregon State and ended up playing on home turf in Durham.

The game came to be in Durham because, after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, concerns of repeat attacks spurred military officials to consider canceling the 1942 Rose Bowl.

Brian Curtis, author of “Fields of Battle: Pearl Harbor, the Rose Bowl, and the Boys Who Went to War,” says there was a cross country movement to save the game.

“Pretty quickly offers to host the Rose Bowl came in from Chicago, and Washington D.C., and Memphis, and Baton Rouge and Dallas and New Orleans,” said Curtis.

There was also an offer from Durham that was ultimately accepted.

“It is really cool, I mean it’s the only time it’s been played outside the state of California,” said Staton Ellis, owner of Satisfaction bar and restaurant, a Duke hotspot.

Ellis says the older crowds know about the game, but younger fans have yet to learn the history.

“It’s definitely the most prestigious, and the fact that it was played in Durham, it says a lot,” said Ellis.

“We were excited about it and we were very pleased that we had that type of recognition,” said Jim Smith, a member of the 1942 Duke Football team.

Smith was a starting left end. While he was excited for the opportunity, he admits some of his teammates weren’t.

“Sure there were some players that were going into the service very early that thought they’d rather be going home than going out and playing a football game,” said Smith.

“It was only after their head coach, Wallace Wade, agreed to give them five or six days off at Christmas, did the players relent and say, ‘OK coach we’ll play the game,’” said Curtis.

After that, the game was about more than a title.

“We wanted to show the world that we were not down and out. We were up and coming and we were living our lives. And we were going right ahead with our nationality,” recalled Smith.

The 95-year-old remembers the stands of what is now Wallace Wade Stadium, packed with fans braving the dreary weather.

“It’s a continuing symbolism for that day that Duke University and the whole Durham community really stepped up to honor that Rose Bowl,” said Curtis.

And Curtis says the players and coaches of Oregon State and Duke stepped up to serve their country after the bowl.

“Following the game, some players from both Oregon State and Duke immediately enlisted in the armed forces and began to serve,” said Curtis.

Nearly every single Oregon State player went on to serve in the war, along with 80 percent of Duke’s team. In some cases they even served together.

“Charles Haynes, who’s a local boy and played for Duke, is wounded and lying dying on top of a hillside in Italy. And 17 hours later miraculously the man that saves him along with another soldier, was Frank Parker who played for Oregon State University,” said Curtis.

“It broadens the campuses and broadens the colleges and their importance,” said Smith.

For Smith and Curtis, the Durham Rose Bowl has significance beyond sports, and they can only hope future generations understand.

“I hope they just take a second to think back to what happened incredibly at that site 75 years ago,” said Curtis.

At Wallace Wade Stadium you can find a group of rose bushes planted behind a memorial to Head Coach Wade. It’s been there since that 1942 game and is a tradition Duke University will continue.