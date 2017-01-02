Clemson player apologizes for grabbing OSU player

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNCN) – A Clemson lineman apologized after he was seen inappropriately grabbing an Ohio State running back during Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson’s Christian Wilkins grabbed Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel’s butt and other private area during the Tigers’ 31-0 route of the Buckeyes.

Wilkins apologized for the incident during an interview with ESPN’s David Hale.

Hale tweeted a quote from Wilkins:

“I was being silly, and I apologize for that. It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There were no hard feelings.”

Christian Wilkins says he's sorry for the… um… extracurriculars w/Curtis Samuel…. pic.twitter.com/JAnNdrCWpX — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) January 1, 2017