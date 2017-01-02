Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski to undergo back surgery Friday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disc, the University announced Monday.

Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will coach the team in Krzyzewski’s absence.

Capel will take over starting with the Blue Devils’ game versus Boston College on Jan. 7.

Krzyzewski’s recovery time is expected to be up to four weeks.

“To be sure, the entire Duke community is supportive and eager to get Mike back as soon as possible,” said Director of Athletics Kevin White.

The University said Krzyzewski used conservative treatment options over the last month ahead of the decision to have surgery.

Dr. Allan Friedman at Duke University Hospital will perform the surgery.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”