Family escapes after Pinehurst home goes up in flames

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — A family escaped from their burning home early on Monday in Pinehurst, the Aberdeen Times reported.

The fire occurred at a home located at 9 Choke Cherry Lane just before 1:30 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find a home with flames and heavy smoke visible from outside the home, according to the Aberdeen Times.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes after they reached the scene. Units remained on scene for hours afterwards.

According to Pinehurst Deputy Fire Chief Floyd Fritz, the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, which suffered extensive damage. The entire home suffered smoke damage.

Fire officials contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family who was not able to return to the home.

Responding to this fire were units with Pinehurst Fire Department, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Southern Pines Fire & Rescue, Eastwood Fire Department, Moore County EMS, and the Pinehurst Police Department.