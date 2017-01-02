Ft. Bragg soldier faces DWI after I-95 crash sends woman, 2 children to hospital

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier is charged with DWI after causing a crash on I-95 that sent a woman and two children to the hospital Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the I-95 southbound lanes near exit 58 in Cumberland County near Eastover, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said Martins Amomo, 22, of Fayetteville, who is a soldier at Fort Bragg, caused the crash.

Amomo was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving aggressively and changing lanes on the interstate, troopers said.

Amomo’s vehicle ran off the road, hit a median, then bounced off a guardrail and hit another car.

Both cars then spun out and smashed into another guardrail.

A woman driving the other car and at least two children in her car were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Amomo, who was alone in his vehicle, was charged with DWI and reckless driving, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.