Grandfather shares memories of teen granddaughter killed in Wake County crash

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County family is grappling with the sudden loss of a teenage daughter.

Friday night 16-year-old Macie Tucker was killed in a car crash in Willow Springs.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Tucker’s grandfather about who the teen was, and how the family is coping with the tragedy.

“You just feel like you lost part of your heart. You could, I mean, you’ll never see her again. You just…she’s gone,” said Tucker’s grandfather, Mickey Edwards.

Edwards says there’s a hole left in his family after the loss of tucker. He says his granddaughter was vibrant and loved life.

“The outdoors, horses, she loved animals. She loved to be around people, having fun and going places.”

The Harnett Central High School student was riding in a car with two friends when police say the driver, 17-year-old Camrelle Cummings, lost control in a curve and hit a tree.

“I think they was just out riding around just like young people does,” said Edwards of what the teens were doing the night of the crash.

Cummings is charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle. She and the other passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Tucker’s sudden absence will weigh heavy on Edwards and the community.

“You’ll never forget her. She’ll always be in your mind,” said Edwards.

Edwards says Harnett Central High School is planning a memorial for Tucker this week.