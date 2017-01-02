Myrtle Beach man stole $900 worth of Newport cigarettes, $4 in nickels, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say stole 16 cartons of cigarettes, $54, and $4 worth of nickels.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the Crown Petro on 600 N. Kings Highway for an alarm activation. When officers arrived they noticed the front door has been pushed in and the store appeared to be in disarray.

According to the police report, video footage showed an older burgundy Buick pull up to the front of the store where Robert Wall, 52, got out and began to kick the front door. Wall walked back to his car where he retrieved a mask in an attempt to conceal his face. The report says Wall then walked back to the front of the store again and kicked the door until it finally gave way.

Officers say once inside, Wall grabbed 16 cartons of Newport cigarettes and threw the cash register on the floor. The store owners say that Wall walked out with $912 worth of cigarettes, $54 in one dollar bills and $4 worth of nickels.

Myrtle Beach police were able to review city cameras and follow Wall in the Buick where he parked and got into the passenger seat of gray 2007 Honda Accord, according to the report. Officers followed Wall where he proceeded to the Sand Dollar Motel at 401 6th Ave. N.

When officers knocked on the door there was no response. The next door neighbor told police that Wall knocked on their door earlier trying to sell the cigarettes. Police then obtained a search warrant and arrested and charged Wall with burglary in the 3rd degree and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the report, this is Wall’s second offense with a previous breaking and entering charge.