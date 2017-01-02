NC gang member charged with raping, kidnapping college student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington man charged with kidnapping, rape and armed robbery is in the New Hanover County Detention Center.

Titus Lee, a 19-year-old validated gang member, was arrested in Philadelphia on Dec. 7.

He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. He was booked under a $5 million bond.

According to police, Lee went into an apartment on Litchfield Way on Nov. 22 and violently assaulted a male and female college student. He then he forced them into their car and made them drive around.

Police said the man made the college students pick up a woman on Market Street and then drive to an ATM, withdraw cash and return to their home, where the female college student was sexually assaulted.

The man robbed the apartment before leaving, officials said.