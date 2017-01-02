NC Highway Patrol: Suspected DWI driver killed in crash after evading checkpoint

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WFMY) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash on New Year’s morning in Randolph County.

According to troopers, a car driven by Grady Dean Moore tried to drive away from a DWI checkpoint on Finch Farm Road and was immediately followed by troopers who had lights and sirens on.

There were two passengers in the car with Moore, investigators said.

When Moore refused to pull over, troopers pursued him down Finch Farm Road, where he tried to pass a car and crashed head-on with a third vehicle—a pickup truck. Troopers said debris from that crash hit a fourth car.

Moore was killed in the crash and two passengers sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the second car had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Two people in the Dodge pickup were taken to Cone Hospital for injuries from the crash. The driver of the fourth car was not injured.

Troopers suspect that Moore was driving while impaired and was driving under a suspended license.

Matt Strand was at the checkpoint when Moore sped by. He said it all happened so fast that the trooper didn’t give his registration back.

“I was thinking it probably wasn’t a good idea for him to turn from the cops because there were four of them here and I was thinking he wouldn’t get too far,” Strand said.

He found out later that the driver died.

“I was sad that that guy lost his life,” he said. “You know, it’s unfortunate but I’m happy that, nobody else, no innocent people did.”