NC shooting victim had threatened to beat man in front of his family, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Investigators say Rusty Lowery, 29, of Pembroke, had threatened the man who killed him less than an hour before he was fatally shot.

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, Lowery pulled a gun on a man at a store in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He also threatened to go to the man’s house and beat him in front of his family, investigators said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. the same day, Lowery showed up at the man’s home, said Major Anthony Thompson of the Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner told Lowery to leave him alone before he shot Lowery, Thompson said.

First responders found Lowery lying in the driveway, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS transported Lowery to Southeastern Health, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.