Pit bull mix named Scarface attacks when family tries to dress him in a sweater

TAMPA (WNCN/AP) — Police in Florida say a dog named Scarface attacked a family who tried to put a sweater on it.

Tampa police say the pit bull mix bit 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero who was trying to dress it Friday.

Her husband, Ismal Guerrero, was attacked while trying to pull the dog off her.

Police say the couple’s 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard. They ended up in the hospital.

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where two children were.

Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on Scarface.

The dog was eventually captured by Animal Control by using a catch pole.

The Guerreros were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Brenda Guerrero’s injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

— WFLA-TV contributed to this report