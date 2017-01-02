SC natural gas pipeline awaits approval, faces opposition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Government regulators are considering whether to OK a 55-mile natural gas pipeline from Spartanburg County to Greenwood County as environmental groups and landowners challenge the plans.

The Greenville News reports Dominion Resources Services is proposing the pipeline that opponents say is unnecessary.

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project and Upstate Forever say the pipeline would benefit only the company and its Lowcountry customers while Upstate residents would lose private property and bear the brunt of its impact.

Dominion officials say the pipeline, part of their Transco to Charleston Project, will help serve increasing demand and support economic development.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must approve the pipeline before it can be built.