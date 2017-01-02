Teen shot in hip in Durham, expected to live

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy was wounded at in Durham Monday morning.

Police were called at about 11 a.m. to the BP gas station at 308 S. Alston Ave., where they found the boy, according to police. He had been shot in the hip, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at the corner of East Pettigrew and South plum streets, but the victim relocated to the gas station before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.