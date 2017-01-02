Teen son shot at while defending mom during NC robbery at ATM

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A mom and her 19-year-old son are OK and lucky after a man robbed the mom, and shot at the son.

The mom was getting money from an ATM on North Fayetteville Street in Asheboro, when a man suddenly appeared, pushed her against her car and took the money, according to a police report.

The woman’s son was in the car and got out to help. The suspect then pulled a gun from his waist and fired it at the son, police said.

The bullet missed and the man ran away with the cash.

Police say the crime happened on New Year’s Day around 6:15 p.m.