Thousands brave cold NC surf for annual New Year’s Day tradition

SURF CITY, N.C. (WWAY) — People traveled from all over the country to get a chilly start to 2017 in Surf City.

Thousands of people took part in the 15th Annual Dolphin Dip and WWAY Anchor Hannah Patrick went in right along with them, twice.

At the moment the whistle blew, the water temperature was 56 degrees.

That didn’t matter to the 7,000 people dressed in swimsuits, banana costumes, and even a white dress and suit.

“This is our second year in a row and her fourth year in a row of doing it,” Bryce Crain said.

But, this is the first time Bryce Crain and Angela Burns have ever taken the dip as bride and groom.

“We’re getting married in 3 months, April 1, and we thought what better way to do this and be all dressed up for the Dolphin Dip,” Crain said.

They picked outfits for another special reason.

“This is actually the dress that he proposed to me in,” Burns said. “And this is similar to what I’ll be wearing that day,” Crain said.

To kick off the new year, they are starting the wedding celebration now.

“It was cold,” Burns said.

Cold is right. After, WWAY Anchor Hannah Patrick captured their sweet and chilly moment, she turned the camera on herself.

The event benefits Habitat for Humanity. Founder Brian Moxey said it the annual dip raises five to ten thousand dollars for the non-profit.