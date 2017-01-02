Wake Forest mail carrier talks about saving packages from her burning truck

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest mail carrier went above and beyond to save packages from a fire last month.

Cellphone video captured her grabbing the packages from the back of her burning United States Postal Service truck.

“Now that I think about what I did, I’m like ‘wow’,” said mail carrier Araceli Santiago.

Despite a 911 dispatcher telling her to get away from the vehicle, Santiago kept taking the boxes out.

“I said ‘I hope I don’t get in trouble for that one’,” Santiago told CBS North Carolina.

She said a good Samaritan who was another driver stopped to help her.

The fire happened on December 13 on Heritage Lake Road.

“I didn’t think about the fire at all. I just thought about what I had to do. My job and what it is,” Santiago said.

Her husband, Edwin, said he wasn’t the least bit surprised.

“She’s a person, she has responsibilities and she’s always done them the right way. She didn’t have to do that, but that is just the way she is,” Edwin Santiago said.

The video has made the rounds on social media. The couple said they were surprised by all the attention the video received.

“Its just my job and that’s why I’m there,” Araceli Santiago said.

Santiago has been with the U.S. Postal Service in Wake Forest for eight years.

But, she said she just left that position. Santiago and she and her husband are moving to Arizona to be closer to their five children and 17 grandchildren.