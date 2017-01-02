Weekend snow possible in NC after cold blast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the first week of the new year has started wet, it’s about to turn cold and possibly snowy for central North Carolina.

While the chance of snow remains small and is definitely not a guarantee in the forecast, the blast of cold air arriving Thursday is a certainty.

Before the cold and snow chance later this week, there is a chance of severe weather Tuesday morning. This threat includes a chance for damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will also warm into the 60s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs again in the 60s, but it also comes with a cold front. It’s this front that will drastically drop our temperatures starting Thursday.

This blast of cold air will be one of the coldest of the season, but it will also be the most prolonged, lasting into the middle of next week.

The cold air alone will increases our odds of getting some wintry precipitation simply because it will be around for such a long time.

We will also see a dip in the jet stream and that jet stream will be active, meaning there will be some fast moving, small storms moving along, near North Carolina, not necessarily right on top of North Carolina.

So, the combination of cold air in place and some fast-moving storms moving through this Friday, Saturday and Sunday means that we have a chance of seeing some cold rain, sleet or even some light snow.

While we are confident in the cold air being here for a long time and the jet stream being active, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the timing on one of these jet stream storms moving through our area and what type of precipitation will fall when these storms move through.

The most likely scenario right now would be some kind of mixed precipitation event (rain, snow, sleet), with small amounts of accumulation anytime from Friday through Sunday.

This forecast will change several times over the course of the week, so check back for updates!