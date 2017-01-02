Woman shot in Durham flees scene, police need help finding her

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for help in finding a woman who ran away after she was shot on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in a home in the 1000 block of Iredell Street when Catrina Morgan, 28, was shot during a domestic dispute, Durham police said in an email.

James Phillip Nash, 64, is in custody after the shooting, police said.

“(Morgan) fled the scene following the shooting and has not been located,” police said, adding she is not wanted in any crime.

Nash said he shot Morgan in the leg, according to police.

“She is possibly injured and is likely driving a silver Ford sedan with extensive rear-end damage and 30-day tags,” police said.

Morgan was described by police as a black female who stands 5 feet tall and weighs between 103-110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Morgan is asked to call 911 or Investigator Willie Barfield at (919) 475-2399.

