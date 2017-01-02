Woman shot in Durham Monday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot early on Monday in Durham, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Junction Road.

The woman was transported to the hospital alive and conscious, police said. They have no word on her condition at this time.

Police said they’re unsure what happened and they did not say whether or not they’re looking for any suspects or if they believe the shooting was accidental.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.