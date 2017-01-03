14-year-old boy seriously injured in NC shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night.

The scene of the shooting (Kyle Connolly | WBTV)
The crime scene developed around 10 p.m. in front of a gas station on the 900 block of Eastway Drive, near E. Sugar Creek Road. Officers had the area just in front of the station taped off.

Police say that the victim was shot while in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive and was driven to the 900 block of Eastway Drive.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. The victim’s name and condition have not been released, but officers on Eastway Drive said the victim is a boy.

Police said the teen was from out of town visiting relatives for the holidays, and they are not sure if he was the intended target of the shooting.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

