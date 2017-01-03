21-year-old man shot in chest at Moore County home

TAYLORTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man was shot Monday night while at a small gathering inside a home, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the 8200 block of Main Street around 10:15 p.m.

Taylortown Police Chief Michael Hobgood said that witnesses reported there was a small gathering of approximately 15 people at the home when a gunman kicked in the back door of the home and began firing shots.

According to the Aberdeen Times, one of the bullets hit a 21-year-old man in the chest. He was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Law enforcement officers were still on scene investigating more than 3 hours after the shooting.

Responding to the shooting were units with Pinehurst Fire Department, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, and the Taylortown Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any details on this shooting should contact the Taylortown Police Department by calling 911.