5-year-old girl believed to be with wanted NC mom

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies in Union County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted mother and her young daughter.

Kristy Lynn Brooks and Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape (Union County Sheriff's Office)
Five-year-old Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape is believed to be with her mother, 35-year-old Kristy Lynn Brooks, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Brookes, officials said, was issued a commitment order for civil contempt on December 27, and was supposed to be taken into custody until she complied with a court order from June.

The June court order required Brooks turn Autumn over to the girl’s father. Deputies said Brooks “has failed to comply with this order and the child’s father has not seen Autumn since December 2015.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks or Autumn Newberry-Rape is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County CrimeStoppers at 704-283-5600.

