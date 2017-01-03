5-year-old Indiana girl shot in the head by 3-year-old brother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors will determine if a mother will face charges after her 3-year-old son used a gun and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, according to sources at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Carriage House East Apartments off of 42nd Street near Mitthoefer Road on the city’s east side.

The community was quiet on Monday. Most neighbors chose to stay inside on the rainy day, which seemed to match the mood.

“It’s been dreary and people have been protecting their kids and keeping them closer,” said Vel Re Morgan, who lives in the area.

But it was a much different scene just days ago when police cars lined the street.

“They was here for like five or six hours. They was in and out,” Morgan continued, “People went into cars and kids were taken. It wasn’t nice. It wasn’t a pretty scene at all.”

Ronae Briscoe lives in the same building and witnessed the aftermath as well, “I looked out the window just to see what was going on and I saw them bring her out on a stretcher. It was scary. It was very scary.”

According to sources with the IMPD, a 3-year-old got into his mom’s purse while she slept and grabbed a gun. The boy then shot his 5-year-old sister in the head. Crews rushed her to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health where she is still fighting for her life in critical condition.

The investigation turns to their mother. Prosecutors will have to decide whether she was negligent in anyway. Morgan tearfully came to her defense.

“She was a nice kid and her mom was an awesome mom. I don’t understand what caused this or what happened, but she was an awesome mom. She was really protective,” she said.

Authorities handed the case over to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review. We could learn as early as this week, what, if any, charges the mother will face.