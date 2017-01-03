Cary woman charged with multiple child sex crimes in Wales

WALES, U.K. (WNCN) — A Cary woman accused of committing multiple child sex crimes in Wales is set to appear in court there in February, United Kingdom officials confirmed.

Christine Lacson Abad, 27, is charged with attempting to groom a 15-year-old, arranging a child sex offense, and two more unspecified sex charges.

Abad is accused of traveling from Cary to Wales to commit the crimes.

She made her first court appearance in the Flintshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday. She is due to appear in Mold Crown Court in February, according to officials there.

Abad is being held without bail in Wales, officials said.