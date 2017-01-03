Chapel Hill man, 62, charged with sex crimes involving victim under 12

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man is facing five child sex crime charges for acts that occurred in two counties, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jeffrey Behun, 62, of 2722 Damascus Church Road, has been charged with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of felony statutory sexual offense.

The offenses are said to have occurred in Orange and Chatham counties and involved a single victim under the age of 12, authorities said.

Behun was given a $20,000 secured bond and is set to appear in Chatham County District Court on Jan. 23.