Christmas trees, gift wrapping get second lives with recycling

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For recycling centers, the most wonderful time of the year is just after Christmas.

Gift un-wrapping means lots of paper and plastic ready for renewal.

“The tonnage does increase around this time of year,” said Bruce Woody, Durham Waste Disposal Manager.

The Durham recycling center expects to get even more, as people discard gift wrap and boxes. The seasonal surge also translates to more money coming in from the folks who by recyclable materials, which helps the center grow.

The center reopens after the holiday on Jan. 3, and people can even recycle their Christmas trees there. Yard waste customers can just set them outside on their normal pickup day.

“It’s just an absolutely sound recycling method, to just take those trees, the live trees, and recycle them,” Woody said. “Sometimes they are used for boiler fuel, sometimes they’re mixed as mulch, and we make sure that the destinations of those material are recycle-friendly.”

Wake County is also expecting plenty of holiday trees to chop up. Last year, the county turned 5,000 trees into 98 tons of mulch for the county’s park trails.

Experts urge families to promptly dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday, as drying and old trees can present a fire hazard. Nearly 40 percent of home fires that start with Christmas trees happen in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association.