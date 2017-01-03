Cumberland County leaders could pick county’s next sheriff today

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There could be a new sheriff in town for Cumberland County today.

Leaders are meeting to select the person to fill out the rest of the term left by retired sheriff Earl “Moose” Butler.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners is expected to make its selection for the new sheriff later this morning at the board’s regular meeting.

Butler retired Dec. 31, 2016 from the position after 22 years in office.

The person appointed by the county commissioners will complete Butler’s term, which ends in 2018.

On Sunday, Chief Deputy Ennis Wright took over the sheriff’s duties on an interim basis.

At least two commissioners have expressed that Wright is the best candidate to fulfill the rest of Butler’s term.

“To me, it makes perfectly good sense to choose someone who’s already there working side-by-side with the sheriff and knows exactly what’s going on in that office,” said Cumberland County commissioner Charles Evans.

Ten people applied for the job. This morning’s meeting starts at 9 a.m.