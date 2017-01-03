Finishing touches being put on NC Governor’s Inaugural Ball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been in the works for the past two years but this week is when it all comes together.

The Junior League of Raleigh is putting final touches on plans for the Governor’s Inaugural Ball this Saturday.

After eight decades of planning inaugural balls, Junior League President Rebecca Ayers and her team knows the drill.

“It’s this hurry up and wait, because there’s certain things you can do nine months out, a year out. Getting the location, identifying the various vendors that we’ll use, but then there’s a lot that has to happen the last four weeks,” said Ayers.

The Junior League is especially rushed because North Carolina didn’t officially find out who its governor was until December.

“So this year we had to come up with a ‘plan C,’ you know because we had another extra month before we really found out who we were going to be toasting this year,” said Melissa Hayes, an inaugural ball co-chair.

With Gov. Roy Cooper in office the vision for the event on NC State’s campus is coming together. The ball will utilize a lot of space at Talley Student Union and a lot of setup has gotten underway. But, much more has to wait until a day or two before the ball because there are other events being held there this week.

“It’s the moving pieces and getting everything together, and just making sure that it runs smoothly from start to finish,” said Hayes.

Another piece of the puzzle is music, which Deep South Entertainment is in charge of.

“All the lights and production and bands and the talent and sort of the flow of the stage,” said Dave Rose with Deep South.

On top of the usual challenges of securing North Carolina talent for the ball, Rose says this year HB2 played a role in who said “yes.”

“No question that in the music community, that is a topic of conversation,” said Rose.

With more than 100 vendors participating and 500 volunteers coordinating, organizers hope the ball will be a masterfully orchestrated event.

The ball is also a fundraiser for the Junior League, which uses the funds for community programs and outreach.

Organizers say they are aware of the bad forecast for this weekend. They say they will have the ball rain or shine, barring any severe weather that would limit security resources. At a news conference Tuesday Cooper said he’s pulling for good weather.

“We’re planning to have the event and have it outside unless there is some type of bad weather event that would prevent it from doing so. I feel pretty confident that it’s going to be a nice day. It’s going to be cold I’m pretty sure, but it’s going to be a nice day,” said Cooper.

The inaugural ball is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time here.