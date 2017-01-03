Firefighters, police officers tell Raleigh officials they need better pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh firefighters and police officers told city leaders Tuesday that they need more money from the upcoming budget.

Raleigh City Council took public input on the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget, and dozens of firefighters and police officers filled the seats of the council chambers.

“I come here to speak for the men and women who get up in the morning and selflessly answer the call for duty in this amazing city,” said Tyler Pierce, a Raleigh firefighter.

During the meeting, firefighters and police officers told city leaders they need more money.

“I do work multiple part-time jobs just to live by myself,” said Alexis John.

John has been a Raleigh firefighter for two years. She says the city is not putting public safety needs first when it comes to the budget, which makes it hard for her and her coworkers to pay the bills.

“We all love our job, and we would love to stay here, but we have to be able to provide for our families,” she said.

Many first responders have been forced to leave the city in search of higher-paying jobs.

“Neighboring agencies in Wake County and other agencies throughout the country are offering higher starting pay, better benefits, more overtime and basically a better work environment,” said Matt Cooper.

Cooper, a detective, has worked for the Raleigh Police Department for 16 years. He says just this year more than 80 people have left the department.

People, he says, that Raleigh taxpayers invested tens of thousands of dollars to train.

“I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer money,” said Cooper.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane says the first responders’ message is being heard by the city.

“We highly value our first responders and we want to make sure they are compensated fairly and well, so it’s on the top of our list,” said McFarlane.

They city is currently working on a pay study. The study has already been in the works for months, and city officials say it will be completed in time for the budget. However, McFarlane says until the study is completed, she cannot give a specific dollar amount for what first responders might receive.