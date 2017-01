FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Foster have arrested a man they said held up the Star Petro gas station on Danielson Pike armed with a nail gun.

Police said the suspect entered the gas station Monday, brandished the construction tool and demanded money from the clerk.

Officials charged Dwyne M. Courtemanche, 59, of Glocester, R.I., with one count of first-degree robbery, according to the Foster Police Department’s Facebook page.