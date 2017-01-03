Moore County father shoots son in face during dispute, officials say

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A father shot his son in the face during a domestic dispute Tuesday morning, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to Heavenwood Road in Cameron in reference to a shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m., officials said. A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was domestic in nature and was between a father and son.

According to the Aberdeen Times, authorities said that the son was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst with non-life threatening injuries after his father shot him in the face.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue, and Moore County EMS responded to the shooting.

This is the second shooting in Moore County in the last 12 hours. A 21-year-old was shot in the chest in Taylortown Monday night.

Sheriff Neil Godfrey said charges are expected to be filed in the case, the Aberdeen Times reported.