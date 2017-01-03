More than 40 law enforcement officials take part in search for Cole Thomas

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 40 law enforcement officials conducted another search Tuesday for a 22-year-old man who friends said was last seen in Benson on November 25.

Acquaintances who were traveling with Cole Thomas claim he stopped his vehicle at an intersection near downtown Benson on November 25, ran from the vehicle and disappeared.

Benson police said the investigation into Thomas’ disappearance is ongoing.

Tuesday’s search used law enforcement resources from the state, county and municipal level.

According to search warrants requested by the State Bureau of Investigation for the cell phones of Thomas’ associates, the man had been driving a vehicle with two other people inside in the vicinity of E. Morgan Street and N. Elm Street around 3 a.m. when he was said to have jumped out and ran.

Thomas’ father, Christopher Thomas, told authorities that, according to his son’s friend, Cole Thomas had traveled from Minnesota to North Carolina with the two friends who were later found inside the vehicle that was abandoned in Benson.

The friend told Christopher Thomas that he had been dropped off at an airport in Minnesota so that he could fly home to be with his son and that Cole Thomas then drove to North Carolina. The friend told Christopher Thomas that the three men were headed to North Carolina to “do a big drug deal.”

According to warrants, the man further explained to Christopher Thomas that once the three made it to their destination in North Carolina, “the person they intended to do the drug deal with made them take off their clothes” to prove they weren’t wearing a wire. That caused Cole Thomas to “flip out.” The warrant states that no further information was provided to explain what happened to Cole Thomas next.

Anyone who may have seen Cole Thomas, or who may have information regarding his location, is encouraged to contact Chief Kenneth Edwards or Captain Greg Percy at the Benson Police Department, at 919-894-2091. Information may also be emailed to the Police Department, using crimeline@bensonpd.org.