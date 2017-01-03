NC man caught hiding meth, stolen gun, $3K in the woods following crash

GULF, N.C. (WNCN) — A Staley man who crashed his vehicle and was then caught hiding methamphetamine and guns in the woods has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash off U.S. Route 421 near Gulf on Dec. 28. When they arrived on scene, they saw Justus Allred, 38, of 80 Irene Lane, removing items from his vehicle and moving them into some nearby woods.

Deputies and troopers recovered the items from the woods and seized the following: a stolen Ruger Mini 14 .223-caliber rifle, Ruger SR9C 9mm handgun, 105 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $3,823 in cash, eight cellphones, and 548 grams of methamphetamine.

Allred also allowed authorities to search his home. During the search, an ATV that was reported stolen out of Randolph County was found, the sheriff’s office said. Assorted work equipment was also found.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office charged Allred with multiple charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine by transportation

Trafficking methamphetamine by possession

Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Chop shop activity by theft/fraud

Allred was given a $280,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 23.