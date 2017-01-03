NC school bus carrying elementary students overturns

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – No one was injured when a school bus carrying four students overturned in Gaston County Tuesday morning, Gaston County Schools says.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Lake Wylie Road in Belmont.

The bus driver was going too fast in wet conditions, went off the road and into the mud before overturning, troopers say.

Troopers pried open the back door to pull four students and the driver from bus. They were all shaken up, but OK.

The students aboard the bus were from New Hope Elementary School.

