Roy Cooper’s environmental pick a contrast from last 4 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The choice of an environmental advocate to lead North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality represents a break from the previous Republican administration that critics often alleged was too cozy with business and utilities.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper tapped Michael Regan Tuesday as his top environmental regulator in a move that was praised by at least one environmental advocacy group. Regan worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Environmental Defense Fund for the last 18 years.

“Michael Regan has the environmental background to know that protecting state resources is vital to our state’s health and economic climate,” Cooper said. “He also has the government experience and diplomacy to understand that working together is the way to get things done.”

Cooper called Regan a leader in environmental advocacy while announcing the appointment but also stressed that he has experience working with energy and business.

“Also really want to begin to develop some transparency and work with all of our stakeholders, so that we’re operating with pretty much similar information so we can come to some solutions,” Regan said.

Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s department took a more business-friendly approach and joined attempts to block President Barack Obama’s efforts to reduce power plant emissions.

Sen. Phil Berger’s office released a statement following Cooper’s appointments Tuesday.

Members of the Senate will look forward to reviewing the qualifications of Gov. Cooper’s cabinet nominees and exercising their constitutional authority to vet them during the upcoming long session. The Senate will adopt a confirmation process in the rules it passes next week that will likely resemble the federal model and our current model for electing the UNC Board of Governors.