State’s top two executive officials now hail from different parties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since the 1980s, North Carolina’s two highest-ranking executive officials are members of opposing political parties.

Lt. Governor Dan Forest took the oath of office for his second term Tuesday night. He remains the state’s highest-ranking Republican.

The governor is now Roy Cooper, a Democrat, though he’ll be sworn in a second time at a large, public ceremony this weekend.

Forest said he hasn’t yet sat down with Cooper to discuss finding common ground.

“We’ll start that process here, I’m hoping this week,” he said. “I’d like to sit down with him and talk about the next four years and what’s going to go on. So, no, we haven’t even really started that relationship yet.”