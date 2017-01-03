VIDEO: 2-year-old boy gets trapped after dresser topples over

OREM, Utah (CBS News) — Some 2 year olds are developmentally still learning how to walk without falling over constantly, but a video appeared to show one Utah 2-year-old with almost the strength and coordination of a grown-up.

CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports 2-year-old twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were playing in their room in Orem, Utah, last week when Brock got pinned beneath a dresser.

WARNING: This video may be hard for some to watch

Parents Ricky and Kayli Shoff told KUTV they didn’t hear the commotion, and only realized what an ordeal their twins had been through when they saw the video they had been recording of the two in their room.

“My heart sank,” Kayli said. “I didn’t know what to do. I felt like the worst mom in the world.”

In the video, the toddlers can be seen climbing into the open drawers of their dresser in their room. Before long, the dresser topples over, pinning Brock’s upper body underneath.

Bodie then wanders around the dresser, appearing to assess the situation, before positioning himself next to his brother. The free twin then pushes on the dresser, moving it enough for Brock to wiggle free.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Ricky Shoff said he was hestitant to post the footage, but he wanted to warn parents about the danger of not bolting furniture to the walls.

“I think physically, you can’t child proof your house a hundred percent,” Kayli said. Still, she said the ordeal helped her realize “I can do this one thing to make my home a little bit more safe for my children.”

Both boys have fully recovered from the incident, their parents say.