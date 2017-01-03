Video shows officer slamming student at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A video provided to CBS North Carolina shows a police officer slamming a female student to the ground during an incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School.

Wake County Public Schools said it is aware of the video could not make further comment until it investigates the incident. The District is working with Rolesville Police in its investigation.

A witness who recorded the video said it shows the end of a fight that occurred around 7:10 a.m.

The witness said the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said there is body camera video of the incident.

Eagles said there are two school resource officers at that school, so its possible there is more than one video.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.