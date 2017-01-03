Virginia break-in suspect caught doing laundry, smoking in homeowner’s bed

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A homeless man was caught on New Year’s Eve smoking in the bed of a York County home after breaking in.

Samuel Ciopasiu broke into a home on Barrington Lane, in the Kiln Creek area, on Dec. 31, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area after someone had gone over there to check on the home for the owner and look for a package that was supposed to have been dropped off.

This person noticed the package opened and in the backyard with half of the food contents eaten.

He then went into the house and noticed the smell of cigarette smoke, before walking upstairs. It was then that he found the suspect — later identified as Ciopasiu — lying in the homeowner’s bed smoking a cigarette.

Ciopasiu then ran out of the house and across Kiln Creek, before being tackled and detained until deputies arrived. He was then taken into custody by responding deputies.

Ciopasiu had reportedly gone into the house after seeing the package sitting on the porch. Authorities say it also appeared that he laid down on all of the couches and beds in the home until he found one he liked.

Authorities say it also appeared that Ciopasiu was in the process taking a bath in the Jacuzzi tub and was washing his clothes. He had also reportedly put on some of the homeowner’s clothes.

The homeowner was away on vacation and was supposed to return that night.

Ciopasiu, a homeless man with no known address, is facing charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.