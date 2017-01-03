‘Week of Peace’ aims to curb Durham’s gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bull City is coming together for a “Week of Peace”.

The week-long event aims to help curb gun violence in Durham.

On Monday, a vigil was held in the Turnkey neighborhood in Durham.

Lisa Richmond was there as her oldest son was shot and killed when he was 17 in 1999.

“You don’t get to have a grandchild. You don’t get to go to graduation…all those things you see other people do with their kids,” Richmond said.

Sometimes Richmond thinks about the things she wasn’t able to do with her son, Jonathan Richmond, who died in 1999.

“The young people are really not valuing life, valuing each other’s life, valuing other people’s lives. That’s been our biggest challenge,” Richmond said.

She’s attending several vigils throughout the week that are organized by Bull City United.

The organization wants to see a change in Durham.

“We’re absolutely tired of this and we’re going to do all we can to try to limit gun violence,” said organizer Dorel Clayton.

Bull City United said more than 400 young black and Latino men were shot in Durham in the past two years.

Police said the number of homicides in 2016 was the highest it’s been in more than 35 years.

Every vigil this week is dedicated to the lives lost in 2016.

“To continue to see this, over and over and over, just repetitive, it’s heartbreaking. It fuels my fire to try to do something,” Dorel said.

That “something” is to give hope.

Hope for peace in 2017 and staying positive despite two shootings already this year.

Richmond believes this effort will have an impact.

“Every little thing makes a difference. Even if it makes you stop and think, think about it,” Richmond said.