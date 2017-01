DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person has died in a crash in Durham County on Wednesday evening, officials say.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on N.C. Highway 147 near exit 7, which is T.W. Alexander Drive, according to the North Carolina DOT.

The highway is blocked heading north on N.C. 147 and the left lane is closed heading south, the N.C. DOT said.

Officials said the crash will not be cleared until just before 9 p.m.