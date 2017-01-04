Authorities warn drivers about using zip ties as snow chains

PORTLAND, Ore. (WNCN/KOIN) — As it becomes increasing possible that central North Carolina might see some snow this weekend, officials are warning drivers not to use impromptu devices as a substitute for real snow tire chains.

In California, which recently received heavy snow, police took the opportunity to remind drivers attempting to brave snowy roads that putting zip ties on tires doesn’t count as snow chains.

Police said Monday that they had never seen the zip tie method before, but they were not impressed.

“Seriously don’t be this guy! Zip ties! These will not suffice as traction control devices,” The California Highway Patrol posted along with an image on Facebook.

In North Carolina, tire chains are allowed for hazardous weather, but may not damage the highway surface, according to AAA.com.

— KOIN-TV contributed to this report