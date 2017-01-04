Cooper vows to recruit good jobs, urges Medicaid expansion

Published:
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (Photo from the governor's press office)
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (Photo from the governor's press office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speaking at the North Carolina Economic Forecast Forum, Gov. Roy Cooper vowed to be an “aggressive recruiter of good paying jobs.”

Cooper also urged the state to expand Medicaid. He said he will encourage the state’s General Assembly to back the change and plans to file an ammendement by Friday that would make the change.

“We have to accept Medicaid expansion,” he said.

He also said he has a four-year plan to get teacher pay up to the national average.

And on the controversial topic of House Bill 2, Cooper said the votes are there in the state legislature to repeal the bill. A special session held last month to consider such a move resulted only in legislative gridlock.

