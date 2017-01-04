Deadline is Monday to register with FEMA for Hurricane Matthew aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday is the deadline for residents and businesses impacted by Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA for aid.

Registering with FEMA is the first step to determine eligibility for federal financial assistance, officials said.

Those who were impacted by the hurricane should register by the end of Monday, January 9.

The different ways to apply are:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. Deaf, hard of hearing or those who use a TTY, call 800-462-7585

Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.

Officials said that people already registered should stay in touch with the agency. Residents who have registered should notify FEMA of any changes in address or phone numbers because missing or wrong information could cause delays getting a home inspected or receiving assistance.