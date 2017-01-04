ECU professor, who was mother of 2, dies in crash

Rebecca Fay’s children in a Facebook post from Patrick Fay



GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina University professor died Monday after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to a Facebook post from her husband, Patrick Fay, who also works at the university.

In a Facebook post, Patrick Fay said their family was traveling from Virginia to Tennessee to spend New Year’s weekend with some friends.

On the way, they were involved in a major accident and both cars were totaled.

Patrick Fay, along with their two young children, sustained scratches and bruises, however, he said in the post Rebecca Fay sustained a broken left femur and several fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and bruising to her lungs.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support after doctors confirmed she had no brain activity, according to her husband.

Rebecca Fay was an assistant professor in the Department of Accounting and the College of Business at the university. Patrick Fay is the marketing and communications manager for ECU’s enrollment services.

Dr. Stan Eakins, dean of ECU’s College of Business, described Rebecca Fay as, “one of the stars of the college.”

“She had a tremendous academic future ahead of her,” said Eakins. “She was extremely liked by faculty and students, and a future leader of this college.”

Fay came to ECU in 2011, the same year she received her doctorate in business from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

She was a licensed certified public accountant and before joining ECU, she worked as an audit manager for Cherry Bekaert, an accounting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Liberty University.

In 2016, Fay received the Innovation in Auditing and Assurance Education Award from the American Accounting Association. She recently served as the president of Betta Gamma Sigma, an honor society for business students, from 2013-2015 and was the faculty advisor for Beta Alpha Psi in 2015.

“Dr. Fay was very talented and dedicated to her work,” said Dr. John Reisch, professor and chair for the College of Business’ Department of Accounting. “She was willing to work with students outside of the classroom to help promote their intellectual curiosity. Her presence will be sorely missed.”

Services for Fay will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia, and the family plans to hold a memorial service in Greenville. The dates and times have not been announced.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Fay family.